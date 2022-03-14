Books worth Rs 1.25 cr sold during 9-day fair in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The nine-day Amritsar Sahit Utsav and book fair organised in collaboration with the National Book Trust concluded at Khalsa College here on Sunday.

An official communication by the college claimed that books worth Rs1.25 crore were sold during the book fair.

The literary festival and book fair concluded with a literary singing and cultural programme. Principal Dr Mahil Singh said in the present times when people have forgotten the message of ‘kirat’ and ‘shabad’, the book fair was an effort to recreate the connection.

The concluding function started with singing of Harinder Sohal who enchanted the audience with recitations from literary works of prominent Punjabi poets. Students of the music department led by Prof Jatinder Singh also presented the works of Amrita Pritam, Professor Mohan Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shiv Kumar and Surjit Patar. Students also presented folk genres as dhadi and kavishari.

The head of Punjabi studies department Dr Atam Singh Randhawa said the collaboration of National Book Trust, Punjab Arts Council, Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy with the Khlasa College resulted in huge success for the event.