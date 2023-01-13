Amritsar: Boom barriers at BRTS flyover on Batala road soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 12

With rising instances of accidents in the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane due to unabated plying of general vehicles, the police administration along with civic authorities have planned to install boom barriers in the BRTS lane.

These barriers would be opened with sensors installed in the BRTS buses. As a pilot project, four boom barriers are being installed at Batala Road BRTS fly over from Celebration Mall to Verka bypass chowk and vice versa. If succeeded, it would be installed on other routes also.

Rajesh Sharma, an official of the Municipal Corporation, said that a Ghaziabad firm had been hired to install boom barriers at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh. He said that it would help as deterrence for people plying their vehicles on the BRTS lanes, which is exclusively made for BRTS operations. He said that if anybody damages the same, stringent action would be taken.

“Barriers work with sensors installed in the BRTS buses. The buses will reach the BRTS bus stop it will be lifted and as soon as the bus pass through, it will come down,” he explained.

With traffic scenario in the holy city turning into a nightmare for commuters, the people are tempted to ply in the BRTS lanes, thereby making these lanes accident prone areas especially in the nights. The four wheelers zoom past in these lanes while the broken iron grills are used by pedestrians to cross the road. This makes the lanes vulnerable to mishaps.

Two days ago, a youth was killed in the BRTS lane when a speedy SUV hit him near Chheharta.