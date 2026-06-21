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Home / Amritsar / Booth level agents trained for voter list revision

Booth level agents trained for voter list revision

Booth level officers to begin door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms to voters from June 25

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Officials during a training session for booth level agents in Amritsar on Saturday.
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As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme, a training session was conducted for booth level agents (BLAs) nominated by various political parties here on Saturday.

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The training was organised under the directions of the Election Commission of India and the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Dalwinderjit Singh. The session was chaired by Electoral Registration Officer-cum-Additional Commissioner Jai Inder Singh.

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Officials briefed the BLAs on the SIR-2026 programme, Election Commission (EC) guidelines and their role in ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls.

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DC Dalwinderjit said the EC has launched the SIR campaign to make voter lists more accurate, transparent and up to date. He said BLAs played an important role as a link between political parties and the election administration.

He said from June 25, booth level officers (BLOs) would begin door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms to voters. BLAs would assist BLOs in ensuring that the forms reach every eligible voter and that any errors in the voter lists are identified and corrected in time.

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During the training, participants were given detailed information on filling enumeration forms, voter registration procedures, addition of new voters, corrections in voter details and other election-related processes. Officials also answered queries raised by the participants.

Election Kanungo Rajvinder Singh Bal and Election In-charge Sanjeev Kalia said that SIR kits had already been distributed to BLOs and the distribution of enumeration forms would begin from June 25.

The DC urged political parties, BLAs and the public to actively support the Election Commission’s campaign so that every eligible citizen was included in the voter list and the democratic process was further strengthened.

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