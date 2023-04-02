Bootleggers arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

The sadar police nabbed two alleged bootleggers, identified as Tilak Raj of Smile Enclave and Lakshmi Niwas of Baba Deep Singh Colony of Fatehgarh Churian road, while their third accomplice Harish Bhatia fled from the spot. The police recovered 7 boxes of illegal liquor and a car from them. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them.