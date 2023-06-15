Border area farmers narrate problems to Punjab Governor

The visit of Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to the border area recently reignited the long-pending demands of local farmers having their land across the fencing. Farmer leaders belonging to the Punjab Border Area Kisan Union led by its state vice-president Surjit Singh Bhura (Tarn Taran) presented a memorandum to the Punjab Governor for resolving these. It is a fact that with the installation of border fencing, problems surfaced as farmers had to go across the to cultivate their land. The fence was installed in 1990, leaving about 21,300 acres of land across, including that in Tarn Taran district. About 16,000 families in six border districts — Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka — have been affected. To install the fencing, land with a width of 8 feet along with 22 feet beyond and 14 feet across is acquired by the BSF for security purposes. The Union Government declared compensation for land across the fencing about 26 years back which started with Rs 5,000 and was later increased to Rs 10,000. Compensation for the land acquired for fencing besides beyond and across has not been declared as of yet. The farmers in the memorandum presented to the Governor said that every year, they have to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the compensation released, when it should be done on its own without a break. The farmers said that the installation of fence at the border was not done rationally as it had a distance of 2 km at many points and at other points, it was just a few yards from the border. The farmers seek equal distance while installing the fence. Compensation for the acquired land has not been given to the farmers and they have brought the matter to the notice of the Governor. The farmers said that due to lapses on the part of the revenue department, land across the fencing was not shown situated in the records as land of Kakkar (Amritsar) village. This village had its 800 acres of land across the fencing but the farmers were not given compensation right from the beginning. There were villages in other districts too that were seeking justice from the department. The farmers were not given the allotted time to cultivate their land by way of opening all the gates and were called before the expiry of the time in the evening on the pretext of shortage of staff. Gates remain closed on Sundays because of which the farmers are not allowed to work on that day. They said that in certain parts across the fencing, there are forests and wild animals damage the crops. Rivers also cause loss of crops and lives during floods. The farmers demanded the availability of a fire brigade at every BSF battalion headquarters, particularly during the wheat (rabi) season, in case of fire. At certain places, farmers cannot go to their fields as there is no approach (kutcha) road. The farmers have been demanding that power supply in the area be given according to their convenience. They also demanded better facilities for education, health and transportation along with job avenues.

Missing railing on Kasur Nullah bridge

This is the right time to reinstall the railing on the bridge constructed on the Kasur Nullah on factory road in Tarn Taran. People say that the railing on the bridge has been missing for more than 45 years. There is no visible sign of it now at the place. The factory road (linking PC Academy to Gurdwara Takkar Sahib Sarhali road) is of special importance as once there were more than 10 cotton factories located there. Countless workers came from the nearby villages to work round-the- clock. Trucks and bullock carts loaded with cotton were seen on the road. With the shutting of the business, even the name of the road was forgotten. Keeping in mind the increase in the number of vehicles and the traffic problem, the factory road has been renovated along with other roads of the town. The movement of vehicles has also increased. Countless number of vehicles of schools along with buses ply on the bridge and the road. The missing railing on the bridge seeks special attention before any fatal accident occurs like it had happened in Mohava village in Amritsar district where seven children died when a school bus fell into the drain. The tragedy has still not been forgotten by the people. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)