Border-belt colleges witness rise in science stream enrolments

Higher educational institutions in the border belt, particularly in the rural areas of Tarn Taran, are witnessing a positive shift in student admissions, especially in life sciences and computer-based courses. Colleges in this region have reported a notable surge in enrolment in science-based programmes.

Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal of Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Government College, Tarn Taran, said in contrast to previous trends where students preferred vocational or diploma courses, there has been a significant increase in admissions for traditional, degree-based science streams during the current academic session.

Harmandeep Singh, Principal of Guru Arjun Dev Khalsa College, Chohla Sahib, said admissions to science and computer-based courses had been negligible in past years. “However, this year, a significant number of students have shown interest in joining the science stream right from the preliminary stages of the admission process,” he added.

He added that 55 students have enrolled in the science stream this year, compared to 35 last year. Overall, the total student enrolment at the college is expected to rise from 500 last year to 700 this academic session.

Singh also mentioned that the growing interest in science is evident not only at the school level but also at the graduate and professional levels. He said around 25 students who completed their Class 12 studies are willing to pursue higher education in fields like BDS and nursing.

Dr Jasbir Singh, Principal of Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, said although the admission process is still underway and will conclude in July, there is already a clear trend of increasing student interest in science courses. This year, 42 students have enrolled in Class 11 science courses at the college, nearly double the 22 students from the previous year, he added.

A key factor behind this shift is the reduced likelihood of students migrating abroad for education. Dr Surinder Kaur explained that previously, diploma and vocational courses were more popular among students in the rural belt, as many were waiting for visa approvals to study in countries like Canada and Australia. “Now, with migration becoming a less viable option, students are increasingly opting for full-fledged degree programmes,” she said.