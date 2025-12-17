Border town of Dera Baba Nanak has many claims to fame

Dera Baba Nanak, a township of Gurdaspur district, located near the international border (IB), is famous for the Kartarpur corridor, its iconic railway station, the scourge of gangsterism and its quality cauliflowers.

The passage to Pakistan, a euphemism for the corridor, is closed these days in the aftermath of Operation Sin door. It is keeping devotees disappointed despite the fact that the Pakistani side is open. Interestingly, then Pakistan Prime Minister Iran Khan had announced the birth of the project in 2018 and quickly built his side of the venture. The Indian government went into a huddle and the consensus that emerged was that they too should construct their part; otherwise, it may have a cascading effect on the Sikh vote bank. The 2019 general elections were barely months away. Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visited Dera Baba Nanak and laid the foundation stone. The ceremony was an eventful one with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal delivering a speech which was not liked by the sitting Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The MLA tried to stop her midway through her extempore speech but better sense prevailed when Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar prevented things from from getting out of hand. Because of its religious significance, every VIP worth his salt was present on the occasion.

Later, on November 9, Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, participated in the first pilgrimage. Incidentally, the day also marked the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur Gurudwara on the Pakistan side, in Narowal district, is also the final resting place of the first Guru of the Sikhs.

All Punjab MLAs, cutting across party affiliations, too, took part as members of the first jatha. The honour of entering the newly constructed ultra-modern Integrated Check Post (ICP) for the first time went to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa by virtue of being the sitting MLA of Dera Baba Nanak. Prominent among other VIPs who graced the occasion were Neena Gill, MP of the European Union (EU), ex-Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol. The group comprised nearly 550 people.

The corridor was supposed to cater to 5,000 persons every day. However, when it was operational, just 100-150 devotees crossed over. This was due to the mandatory requirement of a passport. A majority of the pilgrims came from rural areas and did not have the passport. This drastically led to a drop in the intended footfall. Leading politicians said they would take up the matter in the highest forums in the Union government. However, none of them realised that under international laws and rules, nobody can cross the international border without a passport. Yes, people can cross the Line of Control (LoC) with an identity card, hence, a passport is not required. Our enlightened politicians were not aware of this fact and kept on raising the issue in parliament. Obviously, their voices were not heard.

The corridor may be a visa-free entity but details of the passports of devotees are fed into the international immigration software system installed at the ICP.

In Dera Baba Nanak, quality cauliflower is produced. So much so, women from nearby cities, availing the free bus travel facility, come to the town to buy this vegetable. Experts opine that this area produced high quality cauliflowers because of the fertile soil near the river Ravi which flows here before it enters Pakistan and then flows back into the Indian territory. The other factor is that farmers here have adopted modern agriculture techniques making the area an important supplier of fresh, premium cauliflower to markets in Punjab and even beyond.

In recent times, the area has also gained infamy for gangsters using it as their turf to settle old scores. The rivalry between two noted dons ---Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and foreign-based Balwinder Singh alias Donny Bal --- is more pronounced in Dera Baba Nanak than at any other place. Here, extortion calls have become the norm rather than an exception. MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has flagged the issue on many occasions but still the battle between the dons is going on in full swing. Police sources reveal that the Dera Baba Nanak by-election was won by the AAP candidate after Bhagwanpuria, a sworn enemy of MP Randhawa, swayed the game in his favour. Incidentally, the Congress candidate was none other than the MP's wife, Jatinder Kaur Randhawa.

Last but not the least, the city is also known for its iconic railway station which is the last stop in India before the Pakistan territory begins, barely 200 meters away. It was built in 1927 and in the pre-partition days, served as a trading centre for goods which were sent to Lahore, Sialkot and other Pakistani cities.

