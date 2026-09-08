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Home / Amritsar / Botanical studio comes up in Amritsar

Botanical studio comes up in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Founder of Ragreen Botanical Studio Ragini Sharma.
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Ragreen Botanical Studio, founded by Ragini Sharma, has opened its doors with a collection of mosses, indoor plants, terrariums and handcrafted botanical creations.

The studio reflects Sharma’s passion for nature and creativity. Most of the pieces have been personally designed and handcrafted by her, from selecting plants and mosses to creating detailed botanical arrangements.

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Sharma’s interest in miniature botanical landscapes gradually developed into a creative venture focused on learning, experimentation and design. Her work combines natural elements with artistic presentation to create distinctive pieces for indoor spaces.

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Speaking about the venture, Sharma said, “Ragreen Botanical Studio is very close to my heart. It is my little green world, where my love for mosses, plants, terrariums and handmade botanical creations comes alive.”

The studio aims to offer plant lovers and nature enthusiasts an opportunity to explore handcrafted botanical designs and bring greenery into their surroundings.

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