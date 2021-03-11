Box detected under Af truck, panic grips Attari check post

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Panic gripped the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) today when a small metal box was noticed under body of a truck, which brought cargo from Afghanistan.

The box, sealed from all sides, was removed safely and kept at a secluded open ground as a precautionary step. Thereafter, the BSF squad was roped in, which opened the box only to find white coloured powder, but it could not be detected what it was precisely. Officials of the ICP, BSF and the police are tight-lipped about the incident.

As per information, an Afghanistan truck, laden with dry fruits, had entered India through Wagah (Pakistan) land route this afternoon. During rummaging, a suspected box was spotted.

Immediately, explosive sniffer dogs of the BSF and the Customs Department were pressed into service to detect the suspected material in the box, but in vain.

Taking precautions, it was decided not to open the box manually. The BSF was consulted and a bomb disposal squad opened the box only to find a white coloured material stashed in it. Weighing 350 gm, the powder was tested for NDPS or disposable delivery kit, but it didn’t give any conclusive results.