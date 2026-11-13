Boxer Bhupinder Singh bags SSB job after national level success

National-level boxer Bhupinder Singh, a final-year student of Khalsa College, has received an appointment letter to join the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB).

Dr Daljit Singh, Dean, Youth Welfare and Sports, Khalsa College, Assistant Professor Manjot Kaur and boxing coach Baljinder Singh celebrated the achievement by offering sweets to Bhupinder.

He is the 139th player from the college’s boxing centre to secure a government job. Before him, 138 players from the centre had been recruited by various government departments. Over the past 20 years, the centre has produced more than 300 national-level and seven international players.

Bhupinder has been pursuing boxing since Class VII. He studied at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School from Class VII to XII and joined the college’s boxing centre after securing admission to the school.

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He has won medals at state and national-level championships. In January, he clinched a bronze medal in the 60-kg category at the four-day Senior National Boxing Championship held in Noida. His was the only medal won by the Punjab men’s boxing team at the championship.

He has also won medals at the All India Inter-University Championship in 2023 and the Khelo India University Games in 2024. Besides, he has represented the senior Indian team.

Honorary secretary of the Khalsa College Governing Council Rajinder Mohan Chhina, Principal Dr Atam Singh Randhawa and Head of Sports and Dean Dr Daljit Singh congratulated Bhupinder and his coach on the achievement.

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Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Principal Sharanjit Singh Bhangu and sports head Rankirat Singh Sandhu also commended coach Baljinder Singh for his contribution.

Baljinder, who serves as an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police, provides free boxing training to youngsters.