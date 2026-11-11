Boxer Diljit Kaur set to take another step forward with her promotion as ASI

The proposed promotion of the city’s first female boxer, Diljit Kaur (32), to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police this month has once again brought women’s participation in sports into focus.

Her promotion marks the rise of a young woman who defied family and societal norms to take up boxing at the age of 16 in 2007. At the time, boxing was considered an entirely male-dominated sport in the city and the participation of women was virtually unheard of.

She also broke with family tradition by choosing a combat sport. Her father, the late Jagjit Singh, had been a gymnast in his youth. Her decision was seen as a bold step and her family initially resisted it, citing concerns over travel and late-night training sessions.

Adding to her challenges was the fact that she was the only girl training at the boxing centre in Khalsa College.

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Two years later, she proved her mettle by securing first place at the Kick Boxing World Championship held in Egypt. The achievement convinced her family to support her choice of sport.

She is now preparing for the Asian Kick Boxing Championship, to be held in Cambodia from December 12 to 22. Before that, she will attend a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from November 25 to December 9.

Diljit credits her boxing coach Baljinder Singh for introducing and training her in the sport. She is currently being coached by Inspector Khem Chand of the Punjab Police at PAP, Jalandhar.

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She went on to retain the top position in inter-college competitions for seven consecutive years while representing Khalsa College for Women.

Diljit won five medals, including two gold medals, in the All India Inter-University Games. She was also adjudged the best boxer in the Senior State Boxing Championship for three years.

She represented Punjab in the Inter-Zone Boxing Championship held in Puducherry. She won a bronze medal at the Senior National Boxing Championship held in Kerala in 2012 and a silver medal at the Senior National Boxing Championship held in Guwahati in 2015.