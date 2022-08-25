Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Amritsar, August 24
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and city police rescued a kidnapped minor boy within minutes of the incident. The police have also arrested the suspect. The incident occurred on the Golden Temple premises here on Tuesday evening.
Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said the accused was identified as Irfan of the Batala road area. He originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh.
Baljit Kaur, mother of the victim and resident of Mehma Pandori village, told the police that she along with her family had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
She said as they got late in the evening, she along with her brother, sister-in-law and six-year-old child Jashandeep stayed at the Golden Temple plaza.
She said around 3am, she woke up and found her son missing. She raised the alarm and immediately the SGPC task force and other employees reached the spot. They scrutinised the CCTV footage and saw a migrant taking away the boy. Immediately, a search was launched and within hours, the accused was arrested and child recovered.
The child was handed over to the family, said the police and a case under Sections 363-A and 364 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Irfan.
