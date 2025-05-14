DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Brahmpura for CBI probe into spurious liquor tragedy

Brahmpura for CBI probe into spurious liquor tragedy

Attributed this catastrophe to the state government’s criminal negligence
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:47 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking note of the tragic incident in Majitha, where 20 individuals lost their lives to spurious liquor, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, vice-president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), termed it as “a colossal administrative failure on the part of the state government”.

During a visit to Tur village in his constituency on Tuesday, Brahmpura attributed this catastrophe to the state government’s criminal negligence and alleged collusion with the drug mafia, warning that Punjab stands perilously close to total ruin.

Reiterating for justice, Brahmpura insisted on bringing the truth to light and account for the countless victims of spurious liquor and drugs across the state, the Central Government must immediately order an inquiry by an independent, high-level agency such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advertisement

“Only then can the real perpetrators of these heinous crimes be brought to justice,” he said.

Brahmpura, also in-charge of the Khadoor Sahib constituency, said such a tragedy was also witnessed in Khadoor Sahib and neighbouring border constituencies earlier. The scourge of drugs continues to erode our youth like a termite while the government turns a blind eye.”

Advertisement

He voiced serious concerns regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration, adding, “We have repeatedly informed the Chief Minister about the alarming situation in Khadoor Sahib and adjacent border areas, particularly given the sensitive India-Pakistan border context. The AAP government’s administration, however, has not only lacked in sincerity but also demonstrated an utter inability to implement robust border security and drug prevention measures.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper