Brahmpura for CBI probe into spurious liquor tragedy

Taking note of the tragic incident in Majitha, where 20 individuals lost their lives to spurious liquor, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, vice-president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), termed it as “a colossal administrative failure on the part of the state government”.

During a visit to Tur village in his constituency on Tuesday, Brahmpura attributed this catastrophe to the state government’s criminal negligence and alleged collusion with the drug mafia, warning that Punjab stands perilously close to total ruin.

Reiterating for justice, Brahmpura insisted on bringing the truth to light and account for the countless victims of spurious liquor and drugs across the state, the Central Government must immediately order an inquiry by an independent, high-level agency such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Only then can the real perpetrators of these heinous crimes be brought to justice,” he said.

Brahmpura, also in-charge of the Khadoor Sahib constituency, said such a tragedy was also witnessed in Khadoor Sahib and neighbouring border constituencies earlier. The scourge of drugs continues to erode our youth like a termite while the government turns a blind eye.”

He voiced serious concerns regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration, adding, “We have repeatedly informed the Chief Minister about the alarming situation in Khadoor Sahib and adjacent border areas, particularly given the sensitive India-Pakistan border context. The AAP government’s administration, however, has not only lacked in sincerity but also demonstrated an utter inability to implement robust border security and drug prevention measures.”