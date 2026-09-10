Brain aneurysm a silent killer, don’t ignore symptoms, says doc

September is observed as Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, and I believe it is an important opportunity to talk about a condition that can remain silent for years but can become life-threatening if it ruptures.

A brain aneurysm develops when a weak area in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain becomes enlarged or bulges outward. Many unruptured aneurysms do not cause any symptoms and are sometimes detected incidentally during brain scans performed for other medical conditions.

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However, an aneurysm can sometimes become large enough to press on nearby nerves or brain tissue. This may result in persistent headaches, pain around the eye, blurred or double vision, facial numbness or weakness, dizziness, balance problems or difficulty speaking. In some cases, seizures may also occur.

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The most serious complication is rupture. A ruptured brain aneurysm is a medical emergency and can cause bleeding around the brain. One of the most important warning signs is a sudden, extremely severe headache, commonly described as a thunderclap headache. It may occur with nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, weakness or difficulty speaking.

A sudden, severe and unusual headache should never be ignored, particularly when accompanied by neurological symptoms. Immediate emergency medical attention can prove critical in saving a patient’s life.

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Several factors can increase the risk of developing or rupturing a brain aneurysm. These include high blood pressure, smoking, ageing and a family history of brain aneurysms. Certain inherited conditions affecting blood vessels or connective tissue can also increase the risk. Excessive alcohol consumption may further contribute to the risk.

Brain aneurysms can be diagnosed using specialised imaging techniques such as CT angiography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA). Treatment depends on several factors, including the size, location and characteristics of the aneurysm and whether it has ruptured.

Treatment options include surgical clipping and endovascular procedures such as coiling, stent-assisted coiling and flow diversion. Advances in neuro-interventional care have made minimally invasive treatment possible for many complex aneurysms.

I encourage people to control their blood pressure, avoid smoking and tobacco, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Those with a significant family history should discuss screening with their doctor.

Article by Dr Shikhil Uppal, an Endovascular Neurosurgeon at Uppal Neuro Hospital, Amritsar