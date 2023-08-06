Breach threat looms large at Sabhra

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 5

Though the situation at Sabhra dhussi bundh along the Sutlej improved a little on Saturday, the flow of river has increased the worries of the administration and farmers. Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources, Mines and Geology along with the officials of the department visited the spot and instructed the officials to strengthen the river banks with heavy stones.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sabhra village and also zila parishad member, said over 500 people remained at the site on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday to strengthen the bundh alongside the river. Though the flow of the river was hitting the efforts of the residents by washing away the sand-filled bags.

The farmers said they have lost all hope of sowing as kharif season has ended. The fields of the farmers have covered with sand and the silt. According to an estimate, crops on 40,000 acres along Beas and Sutlej mand areas had been damaged.

