Breaches at Mundapind cause flooding downstream of Harike

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 18

Relief gradually seemed to be in sight for the administration in the flood affected areas of Sutlej river, downstream of Harike up to Muthianwala village where two breaches occurred in the bundhs erected by the farmers themselves.

Both these breaches occurred at Mundapind village. Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur remained present in Mundapind village on Tuesday to keep a watch on the situation. These breaches were expected to cause damage to crops in 5,000 acres falling from Goindwal Sahib to Mundapind village. The DC said that these breaches occurred not in the Dhussi bundh but in the bundhs erected by the farmers themselves on their own around their fields.

According to the information received, there were about 400 acres of land in last night ’s affected area. The water of river Beas has been entering the fields in the nearby villages. Chanchal Singh, an ex-serviceman, said according to farmers of Mundapind, water was entering the fields in Goindwal Sahib, Dhunda, Jauhal Dhai Wala, Bhail Dhai Wala and causing damage to crops in about 4,500 acres.

In the interior portion of the Mand area drained by river Beas, groups of farmers have constructed their own bundh which was proving dangerous as they have no option to drain out the rainwater stored in their fields at this stage.

The DC claimed that the situation was under control and the administration was keeping a watch on the situation round the clock. There was no breach in the Dhussi bundh itself but water was spreading in the villages because the embankments had broken at other places.

