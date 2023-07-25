Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 24

Breaches at four points in the Kasur drain passing through three villages of the area has inundated crops in hundreds of acres. Because of the indifferent attitude of the administration, the situation only threatens to turn from bad to worse. The breaches occurred in Jhamka Kalan, Jeobala and Noorpur villages. Besides, crops in Manochahal Kalan, Dalake and other villagers too were affected because of the overflowing drain water.

At the same time, no relief was in evidence for the farmers whose crops in about 60,000 acres spread over 60 villages were totally ruined because of floods in the Mand area of Beas and Sutlej rivers. These farmers were facing the threat for the last three weeks.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, MLA, after his visit to Jhamka Kalan village to assess the situation, said with the breach in Kasur drain, crops in hundreds of acres had been submerged in drain water, resulting in great loss to the farmers. He said knee-deep water had filled the fields. The MLA assured the affected residents that 2,000 bags filled with earth would be sent soon to fill the breach.

The residents were not satisfied with the statement of the MLA and sought measures on the spot to mitigate the situation.

Pargat Singh, Mukhtar Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Balbir Singh Jhamka, Baljinder Singh and other farmers of Jhamka Kalan and nearby villages said that the breach in Kasur drain occurred on July 7 too and the farmers had brought the matter to the notice of the administration. Rajnish Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran and other officials of the drainage department came to the spot and assured the residents that the repair work would be started soon. The farmers said on Monday that had the repair been done in time, the present situation could have been averted.

Farmers of Jhamka Kalan and other villages said that not even a single breach had been filled despite the best efforts of the residents who were working round the clock. People claimed that the administration had sent just 200 empty bags which was a joke on the affected people. The officials had visited the spot on Sunday but had not sent any aid till now, they alleged.

