Breather for gaushalas — power bills worth over Rs 100 cr waived

On the demand of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission, the state government has waived electricity bills worth more than Rs 100 crore of 518 gaushalas across the state, including 14 in the district, said Commission Vice-Chairman Keemti Bhagat.

Bhagat made the statement after a meeting with representatives of gaushalas and officials at the District Administrative Complex on Thursday.

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He said the state government, on the recommendation of the Commission, had provided cattle lifters worth Rs 3.6 crore to gaushalas across Punjab for the treatment and care of injured cattle. Fourteen of these have been provided to gaushalas in the district.

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The government has also issued a notification to provide Rs 61 per day for the care of each cattle housed in gaushalas, he said. A meeting will soon be held to initiate the process of providing the financial assistance to gaushalas.

Bhagat said extensive efforts were being made to ensure the care, protection and welfare of stray and destitute cattle in the state. He said every effort was being made to ensure that no destitute cattle were left roaming unattended on roads.

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He added that stray cattle not only damage farmers’ crops but also pose a risk of road accidents and create traffic-related problems. He said he was continuously visiting various districts and holding meetings with Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials to find a permanent solution to the problem of stray cattle and enhance the capacity of gaushalas.

Earlier, during a detailed meeting with officials of the Animal Husbandry and other departments, various issues concerning the management of government gaushalas, cow cess, prevention of cow slaughter and cattle smuggling, among other matters, were discussed.

Bhagat issued necessary directions to officials and instructed them to ensure that the cow cess collected by Municipal Councils and various departments was utilised for the care, protection and welfare of cattle.

He also directed that meetings with gaushala managements be held every three months and that arrangements be made to shift stray and destitute cattle roaming on roads to district gaushalas at the earliest.

Those present at the meeting included Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh; Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr Navraj Singh Sandhu; DDPO Preetinder Singh Sahota; Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ajnala, Dinesh Suri; Executive Officer, Municipal Council Jandiala, Anil Chopra; Veterinary Officer Dr Puneet Malhotra; Inspector Mandeep Kaur; ETO Raman Puri; Dr Geetu Sareen; Gaushala Gheo Mandi managers Arun Gupta and Ashok Kapoor; and representatives and volunteers of various gaushalas.