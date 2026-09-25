DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Breather for gaushalas — power bills worth over Rs 100 cr waived

Breather for gaushalas — power bills worth over Rs 100 cr waived

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A meeting of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission underway in Amritsar on Thursday.
Advertisement

On the demand of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission, the state government has waived electricity bills worth more than Rs 100 crore of 518 gaushalas across the state, including 14 in the district, said Commission Vice-Chairman Keemti Bhagat.

Bhagat made the statement after a meeting with representatives of gaushalas and officials at the District Administrative Complex on Thursday.

Advertisement

He said the state government, on the recommendation of the Commission, had provided cattle lifters worth Rs 3.6 crore to gaushalas across Punjab for the treatment and care of injured cattle. Fourteen of these have been provided to gaushalas in the district.

Advertisement

The government has also issued a notification to provide Rs 61 per day for the care of each cattle housed in gaushalas, he said. A meeting will soon be held to initiate the process of providing the financial assistance to gaushalas.

Bhagat said extensive efforts were being made to ensure the care, protection and welfare of stray and destitute cattle in the state. He said every effort was being made to ensure that no destitute cattle were left roaming unattended on roads.

Advertisement

He added that stray cattle not only damage farmers’ crops but also pose a risk of road accidents and create traffic-related problems. He said he was continuously visiting various districts and holding meetings with Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials to find a permanent solution to the problem of stray cattle and enhance the capacity of gaushalas.

Earlier, during a detailed meeting with officials of the Animal Husbandry and other departments, various issues concerning the management of government gaushalas, cow cess, prevention of cow slaughter and cattle smuggling, among other matters, were discussed.

Bhagat issued necessary directions to officials and instructed them to ensure that the cow cess collected by Municipal Councils and various departments was utilised for the care, protection and welfare of cattle.

He also directed that meetings with gaushala managements be held every three months and that arrangements be made to shift stray and destitute cattle roaming on roads to district gaushalas at the earliest.

Those present at the meeting included Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh; Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr Navraj Singh Sandhu; DDPO Preetinder Singh Sahota; Executive Officer, Municipal Council Ajnala, Dinesh Suri; Executive Officer, Municipal Council Jandiala, Anil Chopra; Veterinary Officer Dr Puneet Malhotra; Inspector Mandeep Kaur; ETO Raman Puri; Dr Geetu Sareen; Gaushala Gheo Mandi managers Arun Gupta and Ashok Kapoor; and representatives and volunteers of various gaushalas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts