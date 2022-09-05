Brick-kiln owners demand indigenous coal for survival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

On the call given by the All India Brick and Tile Manufacturers’ Federation, nearly 200 brick-kilns situated in this border district continue to remain closed to express resentment against the Union Government for not listening to their demands. They stated that the industry was facing umpteen challenges due to the rise in prices of raw materials, besides introducing high taxes.

Mukesh Nanda, a brick-kiln proprietor, said the strike commenced on June 23. He said a metric tonne of coal, which used to cost Rs 10,000 in March 2021, now was being sold for Rs 24,000 to 26,000. Besides, the government had doubled the GST from April 1. Two different kinds of bricks means two kinds of GST. There used to be 1 per cent GST on one kind of brick, which was raised to 6 per cent and another was hiked from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, upsetting the budget of manufacturers and buyers. He said these two blows were enough to destabilise the labour-oriented industry.

Anil Aggarwal, another brick-kiln owner, demanded that indigenous coal must be provided to save all indigenous industries from foreign coal, which was very costly. He said there were so many fluctuations in prices of the imported coal that they were unable to fix prices of products like bricks.