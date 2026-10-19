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Home / Amritsar / Brighter Diwali: 1,100 LED streetlights for Amritsar Central; installation gets going

Brighter Diwali: 1,100 LED streetlights for Amritsar Central; installation gets going

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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MLA Ajay Gupta inaugurates the project in Amritsar on Sunday.
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With Diwali approaching, the installation of around 1,100 LED streetlights in parts of the Amritsar Central Assembly constituency was inaugurated on Sunday.

The installation, the residents say, is expected to improve visibility and public convenience, particularly during the festive season. However, they note that the announcement also highlights the concerns regarding the maintenance of existing streetlights and the delay in addressing dark stretches across the city.

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Approved through the Amritsar Improvement Trust, the installation work is underway in Gali Suraj Wali, Gali Anjuman Park and Gujarati Basti in Ward 60, targeting locations with inadequate lighting, according to details shared by the authorities. Their timely installation and regular maintenance will be key to ensuring that the streetlighting network remains functional after the Diwali deadline.

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The installations are a part of infrastructure upgrades in the area, where a new sewerage system has been laid and work to pave lanes with concrete flooring and interlocking tiles is planned.

Residents said the area had faced problems due to the deteriorating sewerage system and claimed that a new network was laid after nearly 50 years. The wider infrastructure works also include replacement of damaged sewerage systems in various wards and three panchayat areas, followed by road and lane improvements.

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