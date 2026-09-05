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Home / Amritsar / Bring Attari sarpanch attackers to book: MP Aujla

Bring Attari sarpanch attackers to book: MP Aujla

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla
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Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today met IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, seeking a fair probe into the alleged attack on Attari sarpanch Harpreet Singh “Happy” and Congress worker Sunny Singh.

The MP alleged that those providing information to the police about drug trafficking and opposing the menace were being targeted.

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Accompanied by the sarpanch and other Congress workers, Aujla submitted a memorandum to the IG, demanding action against those responsible and security for the alleged victims.

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He said the alleged attack followed the interception of a major drug consignment and claimed that certain persons possessed audio and video evidence purportedly showing discussions about the attack.

Happy alleged that he had been facing threats and pressure after helping the police intercept a drone allegedly carrying a drug consignment. He claimed that he had reached the spot after receiving information about the drone, helped catch it and handed it over to the police.

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However, he alleged that instead of taking action against those allegedly involved in the drug network, pressure was subsequently mounted on him. He further claimed that he was asked to delete a video related to the incident and that action was taken only against a person allegedly operating at a lower level.

Aujla also alleged that the homes of the victims were vandalised, but the police had failed to act. He raised questions over alleged corruption and a possible nexus between certain police personnel and drug traffickers.

“If an elected sarpanch is not safe in his own area and has to pay the price for speaking against drugs through attacks and threats, it raises serious questions about the safety of ordinary people as well,” Aujla said.

He warned that if the police failed to take action, Congress workers would intensify their democratic protest and, if required, gherao the offices of the SSP and other concerned police officials.

Aujla said Punjab's drug problem remained a serious conern and those fighting against the menace should be protected rather than pressured.

The MP also condemned the alleged assault on a youth who had protested against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a government function in Sangrur.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was likely to visit Punjab soon.

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