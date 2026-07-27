Broken roads, traffic snarls put residents’ patience to test

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has worsened the condition of roads across Amritsar.

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Left to commute through waterlogged roads and damaged stretches, locals have urged the authorities to carry out repairs before the situation goes out of hand.

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Adding to the woes of residents are traffic snarls.

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“Roads that were already in a poor condition have developed potholes and rainwater accumulated on these stretches pose a serious risk to commuters,” a resident said.

The bypass, where the construction of flyovers by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been hanging fire, too is hit by heavy rain.

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“The ongoing construction has already narrowed carriageways and the recent rain has further compounded the problem,” another resident said.

A major bottleneck has emerged on the GT Road near New Amritsar, where an overbridge is under construction. Traffic has been diverted to a service lane, which has suffered extensive damage due to the rains. The uneven and waterlogged stretch leads to frequent traffic jams, especially during the rush hours, increasing the travel time.

Locals said the authorities should at least carry out temporary repairs and improve the drainage system.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of New Amritsar, said, “Commute has become difficult on city roads. Motorists often fail to spot water-filled pits, increasing the risk of mishaps.”

Another resident, Harpreet Singh said, “The service lane near the flyover construction site has become almost unusable. Every spell of rain leads to massive traffic jams, wasting time and causing inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters.”

The residents appealed to the Public Works Department, the Municipal Corporation and the NHAI to start repair work and ensure safer roads during the rainy season.