Broken roof panels on BRTS stops raise safety concerns in Amritsar

Several stations along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in Amritsar have suffered damage following recent strong winds, with broken rooftop PVC sheets now posing a serious risk to commuters. The situation has once again drawn attention to the deteriorating condition of the city’s stalled Metro bus infrastructure.

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The plastic roofing sheets installed atop many Metro bus stations were torn apart during the recent storms. Pieces of the damaged sheets were seen scattered on roads near the stations, while several sections were left dangling dangerously from the roofs.

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The hanging PVC sheets could fall on passersby at any moment, potentially causing serious injuries. Residents also warned that plastic debris lying on roads could lead to accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders who may skid on the material.

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In some places, locals removed the hanging sheets themselves without waiting for municipal corporation staff, fearing mishaps.

The Metro bus service, which operated under the BRTS project, has remained suspended for nearly three years. During this period, computer panels, ticket scanners and other equipment installed at the stations were removed by the municipal corporation and the Punjab Metro Bus Society.

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Officials have previously stated that the equipment was removed to prevent theft and vandalism. However, despite the service remaining non-operational, expenditure has continued on security, upkeep and repairs of the stations.

In recent years, crores of rupees have also been spent on repair works along the 31-km BRTS corridor, including road maintenance, station restoration and the construction of toilet booths.

Social activist Pawan Sharma said accountability must be fixed for the failure of the BRTS project, which was built at a reported cost of around Rs 600 crore. He alleged that the project, launched in December 2016 for political gains, has now fallen into a state of neglect.