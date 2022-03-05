Brotherhood on wheels

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 4

Kanwalpreet Singh Sethi (44), a city-based adventure biker, has been stretching his limits and his route map from the past several years. Taking to road, driving through cities, villages and towns, exploring their history, Sethi’s comrades and fellow bikers Vijender Mahajan, Sandeep Prashar and Ravinder Dhillon this time completed a journey of 3455 km travelling from Amritsar to Pokhra in Nepal, all in seven days. The four riders, who are part of the 30-member Holy City Riders club, undertook this journey to spread the message of road safety.

Be it biking for long hours or maneuvering through the most difficult roads in their journey, Sethi shared that their expedition felt special this time as it was their first after the pandemic. “We could not go on any biking expedition for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. So, we wanted to plan a road trip just as the travel restrictions were relaxed. It was a heartening journey to be back on road,” he shared. In 2020, just when the restrictions were relaxed briefly, Sethi went on a solo road trip from Amritsar to Patna, covering 3,300 km to travel to Patna on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He also has his name registered in India Book of Records for this particular feat where his single day travel was 1400 km. He and his fellow bikers have been actively undertaking many road trips since last seven years.

During this trip, the group had to face some challenges, covering dangerous stretches in their last leg to reach Nepal. “We took the Amritsar-Lucknow-Sanoli route to enter Nepal. In Nepal, we covered Chitwan and Kathmandu and lastly, Pokhra. While covering 140 km from the Sanoli border to Nepal, we had assumed that the road would be well maintained. But we were shocked to find that there was no road in that stretch. We went off-roading in 110 km out of those 140 km, taking nine hours without any breakdown or stopover. It was difficult but rewarding,” he shared. Ravinder Dhillon, who is a merchant navy professional, said that this was their first international road trip. Sandeep Prashar and Vijender Mahajan are into business, but the group makes sure that they plan at least one biking trip in a year to indulge in their passion. The group shared that such long and arduous journeys require high physical and mental fitness. “We train ourselves for cardio, endurance exercises to prepare the body for such long drives,” said Sethi.

Next, the group plans to organise a Rang De Basanti bike run to mark Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom on March 23.