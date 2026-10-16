BRTS: Court seeks project reports, flags risk of hundreds of crores going unused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought the original project report on the basis of which Amritsar’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) was conceived and approved, along with any subsequent report supporting its proposed discontinuation, observing that “hundreds of crores of money already spent” on the project “may go unutilised”.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor called upon the state counsel to place both reports on record, making the basis of the proposed decision and the fate of the public investment central to the proceedings.

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“In the meantime, we call upon the state counsel to place on record the project report pursuant to which the project was earlier conceived and approved as also the subsequent project report, if any, on the strength of which it is proposed to be discontinued,” the Bench observed.

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Explaining the relevance of the documents, the Bench asserted: “This would be relevant as we prima facie find that hundreds of crores of money already spent pursuant to the previous report may go unutilised in the process.”

The direction came on a public interest petition filed by the Amritsar Vikas Manch, which raised the grievance that the BRTS project was being discontinued without any justifiable cause despite the substantial public expenditure involved. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate SS Behl, along with counsel GVS Behl, Chetan Juneja, Raageshwari Sharma and Urvi Sharma.

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The Punjab Government has already kept in abeyance the proposed discontinuation of the BRTS. A statement to this effect was made before the High Court on a previous date of hearing by the State Advocate-General.

The High Court, at the same time, had directed the State to explain why the project in Amritsar — implemented at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore — was being discontinued after about 10 years. The court had also sought details of what was originally conceived when the project was introduced, the public money spent on it and what the state and other respondents proposed to do now.

The Bench had recorded the grievance that the project was “implemented by incurring cost of nearly Rs.600 crores” and was “being discontinued without any justifiable cause”. The petitioner also submitted that discontinuation “would not only result in wastage of huge public money, but would also cause grievance to the public at large”.

After going through the contentions, the Bench had called upon the respondents to file an affidavit clarifying “what was originally conceived, when the project of Bus Rapid Transit System was introduced in Amritsar”. It further directed that “the amount of public money spent on the project would also be specified”.

The court had also directed the affidavit to clarify “why the project has to be discontinued, just after expiry of about 10 odd years, and what the respondents propose to do now”.

The affidavit was directed to be filed by “a responsible officer, not below the rank of Secretary of the department concerned”. The court also directed that it be served upon the petitioner “at least 24 hours prior to the next date of hearing in the matter”.