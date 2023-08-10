 BRTS crisis: Commuters’ travel expenses go through the roof : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
An elevated BRTS corridor on the Batala road in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 9

With the Metro bus service run under the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) going off the roads, the travel expenses of over 37,000 daily passengers have quadrupled.

A Guru Nanak Dev University student Gurpreet Singh said when he travelled on a BRTS bus, he paid Rs 10 as one-way fare. “Now, I have to take an auto-rickshaw from Verka to bus stand which charges Rs 20. I have to take another auto-rickshaw from bus stand to the university, which charges Rs 20. This way, I am spending Rs 80 per day instead of Rs 20,” he said.

The auto-rickshaws plying on city roads have fixed Rs 20 as the minimum fare no matter how short distance one has to travel. On the other hand, the BRTS buses had a minimum fare of Rs 5.

For example, if a passenger had to travel from Novelty Chowk to Kacheri Chowk, the bus used to take him to his destination for Rs 5 while the auto-rickshaw fare was Rs 20 for the same distance.

With Metro buses, the city residents have lost the only public transport available for them. As there is no other option, the residents are either forced to take their own vehicles or travel by auto-rickshaws.

“The government is not interested in running an economical public transport system. An efficient public transport can solve many problems such as traffic chaos and pollution,” said Sushant Sharma, another resident.

The residents recall that the city bus service, a project of the the Ministry of Urban Development under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), had failed under similar circumstances in the year 2015 when the company operating it claimed to have run into losses.

Almost half of the city’s residents are on roads daily as they travel to schools, colleges, workplaces, offices and hospitals. As per the household survey, the average transport expenditure per family is 14.2 per cent, which is second to the kitchen expenditure of 25.2 per cent of the total income.

The comprehensive mobility plan for Amritsar, which was commissioned by the state government and supported by the JNNURM in March 2012, too, had suggested increasing dependence on the public transport to solve many problems faced by the holy city.

