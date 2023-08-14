 BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

A security guard at the Lawrence Road BRTS station in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 13

Though the Metro bus service has remained suspended for the last 40 days, the staff of three private firms have attended the office regularly. A firm, which outsourced the drivers and mechanical workers for the BRTS, had left the contract midway on July 4. Besides, there are more than 300 workers of three separate private companies working for the BRTS.

These companies have outsourced employees for security, tickets, technical support and call centres. Now, the ticket collectors, security guards, call centre workers and technicians are coming to office regularly.

“The ticket collectors and guards are marking their attendance and getting salaries. The companies are paying them salaries. However, there is no work for them until the bus service resumes but we can’t sack them. The contractors are providing their services to the BRTS and have the right to get funds for this period,” said a private contractor.

“The ticket collectors are working in separate firms. Around 250 drivers and mechanics lost their jobs as one of the private firms left work. But other workers, who are working at Metro stations as ticket collectors or security guards, are working as per their routine. We have the right to get salaries as we are working with the BRTS. We often get the salaries after a delay. The government should resolve the issue of drivers and resume the service,” said a security guard.

Owing to the suspension of the bus service, the BRTS collected no revenue by selling tickets, but expenses cannot be avoided. Even the buses, parked at the Vallah-Verka bypass, would develop technical snags if buses remain out of operation for a long time. Experts claim that the suspension of the bus service would put a heavy financial burden on Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company of the Local Bodies Department.

