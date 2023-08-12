BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

Tribune News Service

Charnajit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 11

Providing Public transport is one of the basic responsibilities of the state government. Ironically, the government is reluctant to provide the facility in the city. Currently, there is no public transportation being operated by the government in the city. Ironically, Cabinet ministers and MLAs of the AAP-led state government are mum on the suspension of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

In the absence of the Metro bus service, residents again have to depend on auto rickshaws. Local activists allege that the failure of the government is behind the flourishing of illegal diesel auto rickshaws and battery-operated rickshaws in the city.

Advocate Kuljit Singh, an expert on the Motor Vehicles Act, said, “Thousands of illegal diesel auto rickshaws are being operated even after the NGT had imposed a ban on the registration of diesel autos in the city a decade ago. Now, during the last three years, thousands of locally manufactured battery-operated rickshaws are illegally plying on roads. As the government has failed to provide public transport, people have to turn to such illegal practices. The government is providing them space by suspending BRTS.”

There are apprehensions among the public that the government would stop the BRTS service permanently as no ruling party leader has showed concern even after 38 days of suspension of the service.

“More than 60 buses of the city bus service were damaged due to negligence of the administration and the government in 2016. The BRTS may face the same fate. There is a lobby in the city which was trying to fail the BRTS project,” said Gurpreet Singh, a local resident.