BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 18

There is a little chance that the suspended Metro bus service under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) will be resumed in the next three months. The government has not floated a tender to outsource the service to the new firm so far. It will

take three months to materialise the tender.

The negotiation which was going on between the MC Commissioner and BRTS drivers, outsourced by the previous firm, also ended as Commissioner Sandeep Rishi was transferred. The new Commissioner has not held any meeting with the BRTS drivers till date. Local activists, who were making efforts to resume the bus service, are also helpless and asking the government to end the outsourcing system and take over the bus service.

“Not just three months, rather it would take six months if the government floats a new tender to hire a firm for outsourcing of drivers and mechanics. It is not a strike of drivers, in which some negotiation finds a solution. The mismanagement of the government is responsible for this mess. There are a total of five private firms, working to operationalise the BRTS. In case, another firm leaves the job, how will the MC manage?” said PC Sharma, an activist.

“The government may hire a new firm for operating the Metro bus service as drivers of previous firms do not want to join the service on collector rates. Now, the government has only one solution to start the tendering process, but it would take three months. There are chances that the BRTS may stop permanently,” said one of the BRTS contractors.