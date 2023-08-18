BRTS Crisis: No end to women's woes after suspension of Metro bus service

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

The working women and girl students are major sufferers after the suspension of Metro buses being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). The BRTS is known as a safe mode of transport for women. A large number of working women used to travel on Metro buses.

Around 10,000 smart cards were issued to daily passengers by the BRTS authorities. Most beneficiaries were college/university students and working women. Verka and Chheharta, both main industrial areas, were well connected with the BRTS route. Many women work in the textile industry. They used to avail BRTS service for commuting between home and workplace. Not only industrial workers, the staff of government schools on BRTS routes, Khalsa College, Government College, Verka, and Guru Nanak Dev University used the service to reach their destination.

Navkiran Kaur, an employee of private hospital on GT Road said, “I work in the evening shift at the hospital. I had some bitter experiences while traveling in auto-rickshaws late in the evening. My parents always worry about me when I travel on autos in the evening. We used to feel safe in a BRTS bus. A number of nursing staff used to commute on Metro buses. The government should resume the service.”

“In the rainy season, auto-rickshaws are the most inconvenient mode of transportation. A driver often ferries at least10 passengers on his auto-rickshaw. It’s every day challenge to travel on autos. Auto travel costs four times more than Metro bus. The air-conditioned bus provided a comfortable ride. We are facing inconvenience after the suspension of Metro buses,” said Suman, a saleswoman of a shopping mall. The BRTS has been suspended since July 4 as one of the private contractors, who outsourced drivers, left work midway.