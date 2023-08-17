Brts crisis: Residents seek revival of Metro bus service to combat pollution

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 16

The only available public transport — Metro buses — went off the city roads around a month-and-a-half ago.

In the absence of any viable and economical public transport, the number of diesel-run auto-rickshaws is continuously increasing in the holy city despite a ban by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The High Court banned the registration of new auto-rickshaws in municipal corporations of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar in 2009. At present, a large number of auto-rickshaws can be seen plying on the city roads.

While the government is already trying to replace diesel-run autos with battery operated e-rickshaws under the RAAHI scheme to combat rising pollution, it has failed to keep the Metro buses running.

“The minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw is Rs 20 even if one travels a kilometre or less. On the other hand, a person paid Rs 5 for travelling 5 km in a Metro bus. A section of the public had stopped using autos and two-wheelers which helped in reducing pollution in the city,” said a resident Balkiran Singh.

The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh on replacement of an auto-rickshaw with an e-rickshaw, but failed to ensure smooth functioning of the Metro buses.

“If the government can pump money into a project like RAAHI, it could also have provided funds to revive the BRTS bus service. As many as 37,000 passengers commuted on buses which surely generated some revenue that could have further increased,” said another resident Surjit Singh.

He said the authorities must make serious efforts to revive the Metro bus service as it could prove a lifeline for local residents in the coming years.

#Environment #Pollution