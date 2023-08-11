BRTS crisis: Students feel the pinch as Metro bus suspension makes commuting tough

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Students have begun to feel inconvenienced with the suspension of BRTS services putting a burden on them economically, making everyday commute to colleges an expensive affair. The BRTS route along the GT road had mostly students as daily passengers with several educational institutions including the IIM, Government Polytechnic College, Khalsa College, GNDU, Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa College of Nursing located alongside. The route witnessed a heavy rush of students using BRTS for their daily commute.

With the Metro bus service suspended over two months back, students are a harried lot, especially those coming from nearby areas. “The Metro bus smart card expenditure was Rs 100 monthly, whereas the daily commute using an auto-rickshaw or private bus now is between Rs 30-Rs 40. Further, an auto-rickshaw ride is uncomfortable as they keep on adding passengers. BRTS offered a hassle-free and comfortable commute at low cost, which is a basic requirement for the students. The suspension is proving to be costly for those students who do not have their own conveyance,” shared Arshpreet Kaur, a student of Khalsa College, who resides in Naraingarh.

Another student Gagan Arora, a resident of Chherhrta and student of Government Polytechnic College, said that the Metro bus was the most convenient service during the rainy season. “The passengers of the Metro bus are forced to hire auto-rickshaws which provide an uncomfortable service as compared to air-conditioned Metro buses.”

The BRTS service was launched with much fanfare and promise of an easy, safe, low-cost commute for students, who otherwise did not have any option other than autos. The private bus services mostly operate from the bus stand, which increases the time and expenses involved in commuting for the students as compared to BRTS which had stops right outside the major colleges along the GT road route.