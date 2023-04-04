BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar April 3

Even six years after the inauguration of the Metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), the infrastructure is still incomplete. After spending Rs 550 crore, a section of passengers, willing to travel on the Metro bus but unable to use the service in the absence of connectivity. Ironically, the Metor bus station at Ram Bagh, which links the walled city with the BRTS route is still not functional.

According to the information, the construction work of the lift and station has been completed. Even the ticket check barriers and other machines were installed two years back, but due to some technical issue, the station is still defunct. The residents of the walled city are not able to use the BRTS as their nearest station is not working.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Katra Bagian said, “The construction work of the Civil Hospital Metro Station has been completed and it is now functional but opposite to it the Ram Bagh station is still incomplete. We can take bus for the Golden Gate but if we wanted to travel toward the railway station and Chheharta, then we have to take a bus from the ISBT. It is a sad state of affairs. Even after spending crores of funds, a sizeable section of residents is not able to use the BRTS conveniently”.

“A large number of workers visit the Ram Bagh and other markets daily. They have to go to the bus stand to get Metro bus as the nearby station is not functional. If the BRTS authorities started the Ram Bagh station, it would be easy for residents to use the bus service. It is the best project,” said Naresh Mahajan, a regular passenger.

As per the initial plan of the BRTS project, there was several Metro station of 31 Km BRTS route, where public transport from non-BRTS routes was proposed to link with the Metro stations. The route maps reveal that the Metro station near Amandeep Hospital was supposed to link with the Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Rajasansi and SSSS Chowk station with Majitha Road bypass. In the absence of these feeding routes, a large section of city dwellers are not able to use the service.

The Metro bus is fully Air Conditioned and passengers enjoy the service by paying a low fare. However, while waiting for the bus the same passengers have to sit for 5 to 10 minutes in the heat. However the BRTS authorities claimed that frequency of buses of buses is less than 5 minutes but during the traffic jam, some time passengers wait for bus more than 10 minutes. Moreover there is no water cooler and public toilet facility on the metro stations.

IT is worth mentioning her that the first phase of the BRTS project was inaugurated on December 15 in 2016 by then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. In recent Budget session of Punjab Assembly, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA North, urged the government to review BRTS project considering it a flop show.