BRTS project: Rs 550 cr infra at Metro stations cry for upkeep

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 9

The infrastructure at Metro stations of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project is deteriorating due to suspension of service. The doors, glasses, tickets windows and canopies are lying broken due to poor upkeep. The government has, however, hired a firm which provided security guards and ticket collectors to the BRTS project. The guards are deployed at the Metro stations and the ticketing staff also visits the stations daily.

“The BRTS project was implemented in a hurry as it was inaugurated before the 2017 elections. There are several issues related to infrastructure as substandard material has been used by the contractors. Now, the canopies on the stations have been damaged, the glasses are lying broken. The MC has recently done whitewashing at the stations but more funds are required for the repair of canopies and ticket cabins. Even the glass doors at various Metro stations are lying broken,” said a BRTS employee.

The Metro bus service has been off road since July 4 as the private firm which outsourced drivers to run the 92 buses left the job midway. The authorities concerned, including the MC, didn’t make any effort to resume the service. Ironically, the local leadership of the ruling party also ignored these issues.

“It is a sad state of affairs that the Rs 550 crore infrastructure is languishing. More than 40,000 passengers used to travel with BRTS before its suspension. There is no decent public transport in the city. A good project has been ruined due to the negligence of officials and political leadership,” said Kulwant Singh Ankhi, a social activist.