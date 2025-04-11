BSF arrest drug peddlers with over Rs 1 lakh drug money

Acting on a tip off, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two suspected drug peddlers with over Rs 1 lakh in alleged drug money near Bhaini Rajputa border village on Friday.

The suspects, attempting to escape on a bike, were nabbed by alert BSF troops.

According to a BSF spokesperson, the accused are residents of the Daoke border village.

Advertisement

In addition to the cash, the BSF seized two mobile phones, and the bike used in the attempted escape was also impounded. The duo has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.