BSF foils drone-aided arms smuggling along Indo-Pak border in Amritsar
Recovers two pistols, four magazines, and a motorcycle from fields near Nesta village
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered two pistols and other items near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar following suspected drone activity in the area.
According to officials, BSF personnel detected drone movement near the border early on Monday morning. A search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of two pistols, four magazines, and a motorcycle from fields near Nesta village.
The pistols were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached, indicating a possible drone drop.
A BSF spokesperson said the troops thwarted another attempt by Pakistan-based syndicates to smuggle arms into Indian territory. Investigations are underway to trace the intended recipients and the network behind the smuggling operation.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now