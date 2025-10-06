DT
Home / Amritsar / BSF foils drone-aided arms smuggling along Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF foils drone-aided arms smuggling along Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Recovers two pistols, four magazines, and a motorcycle from fields near Nesta village

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:59 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered two pistols and other items near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar following suspected drone activity in the area.

According to officials, BSF personnel detected drone movement near the border early on Monday morning. A search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of two pistols, four magazines, and a motorcycle from fields near Nesta village.

The pistols were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached, indicating a possible drone drop.

A BSF spokesperson said the troops thwarted another attempt by Pakistan-based syndicates to smuggle arms into Indian territory. Investigations are underway to trace the intended recipients and the network behind the smuggling operation.

