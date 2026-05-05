BSF foils drone smuggling bid, seizes pistol

The Border Security Force (BSF), during a search operation in the fields of farmer Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dall village, recovered a pistol along with a magazine and two cartridges on Monday night.

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The recovered weapon, magazine and cartridges were handed over to the Khalra police. Sub-Inspector Pardeep Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (BVA).

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Preliminary probe suggests that the arms were dropped by a drone.