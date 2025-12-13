DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BSF foils multiple smuggling attempts along IB in 24 hours

BSF foils multiple smuggling attempts along IB in 24 hours

One held, drones & heroin seized

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BSF officials with the seized contraband in Amritsar.
Advertisement

In a series of swift, intelligence-driven operations along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple narcotics smuggling attempts in the Amritsar sector over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

The operations led to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of two high-end drones and multiple packets of contraband.

Advertisement

According to BSF officials, the first breakthrough came during a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar. Acting on specific inputs, BSF intelligence personnel intercepted a smuggler near Bhalla Colony. One packet of heroin weighing 300 grams, along with a car used in the drug-running operation, was seized. The accused, a resident of Lahorimal village, has been handed over to the ANTF, Amritsar, for further questioning.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 drone and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams from agricultural fields near Hardo Rattan village.

“The recovery followed technical detection measures that pinpointed the attempted aerial intrusion,” said a BSF official.

Advertisement

Another successful operation, based on intelligence alerts, resulted in the recovery of a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and a packet of heroin weighing 570 grams from farmland near Raipur Kalan village.

Investigations into all three cases are ongoing, BSF authorities said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts