BSF foils multiple smuggling attempts along IB in 24 hours

In a series of swift, intelligence-driven operations along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple narcotics smuggling attempts in the Amritsar sector over the past 24 hours.

The operations led to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of two high-end drones and multiple packets of contraband.

According to BSF officials, the first breakthrough came during a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar. Acting on specific inputs, BSF intelligence personnel intercepted a smuggler near Bhalla Colony. One packet of heroin weighing 300 grams, along with a car used in the drug-running operation, was seized. The accused, a resident of Lahorimal village, has been handed over to the ANTF, Amritsar, for further questioning.

In a separate incident, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 drone and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams from agricultural fields near Hardo Rattan village.

“The recovery followed technical detection measures that pinpointed the attempted aerial intrusion,” said a BSF official.

Another successful operation, based on intelligence alerts, resulted in the recovery of a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and a packet of heroin weighing 570 grams from farmland near Raipur Kalan village.

Investigations into all three cases are ongoing, BSF authorities said.