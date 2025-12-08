DT
Home / Amritsar / BSF foils narco-terror bid, seizes 6.6 kg heroin near International Border

BSF foils narco-terror bid, seizes 6.6 kg heroin near International Border

Officials said Pak-based syndicates continue to push drugs into India using drones

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The seized contraband in the custody of the BSF in Amritsar.
Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a major narco-terror smuggling attempt and recovered a significant cache of heroin from Daoke border village in Amritsar on Sunday.

According to officials, BSF troops deployed in the Amritsar sector detected suspicious drone activity near Daoke, located close to the Indo-Pak border, during late-night hours. A swift search operation was launched, which led to the recovery of 12 packets of heroin weighing 6.638 kg from a farming field near the border fence.

In another incident on the same night, BSF troops in the Ferozepur sector conducted a targeted operation near Gandu Kilcha village and recovered a pistol, a magazine, and four live rounds hidden in an agricultural field.

BSF officials said the recoveries highlight continued attempts by Pakistan-based syndicates to push narcotics and weapons into India through drones and other covert methods.

