BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes 6.6 kg heroin in Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force has foiled a major smuggling bid and seized a large cache of heroin.

According to officials, BSF personnel deployed in the Amritsar sector detected suspicious drone activity near Daoke village on Saturday night. A swift search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of 12 packets of heroin weighing 6.6 kg from an agricultural field close to the border fence.

Meanwhile, in another incident the same night, troops of the Ferozepur sector carried out a targeted operation near Gandu Kilcha village and seized a pistol, a magazine and four live rounds hidden in an agricultural field.