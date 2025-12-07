DT
Home / Amritsar / BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes 6.6 kg heroin in Amritsar sector

BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes 6.6 kg heroin in Amritsar sector

BSF personnel detect suspicious drone activity near Daoke village

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:22 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BSF personnel with the heroin.
The Border Security Force has foiled a major smuggling bid and seized a large cache of heroin.

According to officials, BSF personnel deployed in the Amritsar sector detected suspicious drone activity near Daoke village on Saturday night. A swift search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of 12 packets of heroin weighing 6.6 kg from an agricultural field close to the border fence.

Meanwhile, in another incident the same night, troops of the Ferozepur sector carried out a targeted operation near Gandu Kilcha village and seized a pistol, a magazine and four live rounds hidden in an agricultural field.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

