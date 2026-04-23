BSF jawan death: Autopsy flags multiple injuries

The autopsy of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jaswinder Singh has revealed as many as 34 external injuries, including on his private parts, lending weight to the family’s allegations of custodial torture.

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Jaswinder Singh was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case on March 3 near Miran Sahib Chowk, while returning to his home in Diwangarh village, near the International Border, after procuring medicines for his mother who was also accompanying him at that time.

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Posted in Tripura, the constable was on leave at the time of his arrest. He was held in connection with an earlier NDPS case registered against his brother, Pupinder Singh, who was discharged by a Jammu court on March 9, just a week after Jaswinder’s arrest, claimed the family.

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Since then, the family - including his mother Gurmeet Kaur, brother Pupinder Singh and wife Lovejeet Kaur - has been seeking justice and met the District and Sessions Judge, Jatinder Kaur, urging expeditious inquest proceedings, on Thursday.

The post-mortem report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that all injuries were ante-mortem. Around 25 injuries were inflicted 2-4 days prior to death, while nine were sustained 18-24 hours before death. The report places the time between death and post-mortem examination at 24-48 hours.

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However, the exact cause of death has been kept pending till receipt of the chemical examiner’s report from Kharar and histopathology findings from Government Medical College, Amritsar.

NCB officials had earlier claimed that Jaswinder died of a cardiac issue, while being taken from Jammu to Tarn Taran via Amritsar, on March 20 for recovery in the case.

The deceased’s mother and wife alleged that more than a month after the incident, no FIR has been registered. They claimed both brothers were falsely implicated in the NDPS case, pointing out that no recovery was made from Pupinder Singh, who has since been discharged by the court.

The family further alleged jurisdictional confusion, with Amritsar police referring them to Jammu authorities and vice versa.

“My husband was cremated with state honours, but we are still awaiting justice,” said Lovejeet Kaur.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has also raised questions over the death and met the family at their residence in Jammu.

NCB officials, however, had maintained that due procedure was followed, including judicial inquest proceedings and said Jaswinder’s arrest was based on technical inputs during investigations into cases involving his brother.