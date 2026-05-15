BSF launches “Spandan League–2026” Men’s Kabaddi Championship at Ajnala

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday launched the “Spandan League–2026” Men’s Kabaddi Championship at Ajnala, a border sub-division near Amritsar.

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Dr Atul Fulzele, IG BSF (Punjab), inaugurated the Inter-Tehsil, Block and District-level Men’s Kabaddi Championship, named “Spandan League–2026”, on the BSF campus in Ajnala.

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Organised in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India, the launch was attended by SS Chandel, DIG, BSF (Amritsar); Ankit Goyal, DIG, BSF (Gurdaspur); sports officials and a large gathering of BSF personnel, school students, troops and local residents.

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Addressing players and spectators, Dr Fulzele emphasised that sport is a powerful tool for fitness, national integration and building a drug-free society. He administered a fair-play pledge and underscored the importance of the “Nasha Mukti” campaign.

The championship features 16 junior and 11 senior teams from across Punjab, with nearly 325 players and officials taking part. On the occasion, the Chief Guest also inaugurated a “Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra” at the main gate of the Ajnala campus, aimed at providing affordable medicines and healthcare support to BSF personnel as well as local residents.