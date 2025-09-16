DT
Home / Amritsar / BSF nabs four with heroin at border village

BSF nabs four with heroin at border village

Also recovers a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing around 576 grams of heroin from a farming field at Nesta village
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:18 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The seized drone and heroin in the custody of BSF jawans in Amritsar.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested three persons from the border village of Mode, where they were found roaming suspiciously.

According to information, BSF jawans noticed movements of drone in the border village. They immediately launched a search operation and detained three youths, who were found in the suspected area. During initial questioning, they could not give satisfactory answers.

“Questioning is underway to find out their motive behind their presence in the area and also their linkages,” said a BSF spokesman.

Meanwhile, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing around 576 grams of heroin from a farming field at Nesta village.

In another incident, following specific input, alert BSF jawans nabbed a criminal with a pistol and three live bullets. During search, they found 45 gm of heroin and over 19,000 of Indian currency, a mobile phone and a bike from him. He was arrested during a naka on Palla Megha and the Kilche road in Ferozepur. The accused was later found to be a resident of Kamlewala village in Ferozepur.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

