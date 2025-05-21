BSF nabs Pakistani intruder on Amritsar border

A Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on duty in the border area of Amritsar.

On May 20, during the evening hours, the BSF jawans observed suspected movement of a person who crossed the international border (IB). He started approaching the border security fence. In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him.

The intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national. Upon searching, Rupees 330/- Pakistani Currency was recovered from his possession. This apprehension took place in the border area adjacent to village- Karimpura of district Amritsar (Rural).

After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to local police for further investigation and to know about his motive for crossing the IB.