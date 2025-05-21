DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / BSF nabs Pakistani intruder on Amritsar border

BSF nabs Pakistani intruder on Amritsar border

Apprehension took place in border area adjacent to village- Karimpura of district Amritsar (Rural)
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:54 PM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Border Security Force (BSF) official checks the passports of Pakistani citizens at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar. REUTERS
Advertisement

A Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on duty in the border area of Amritsar.

Advertisement

On May 20, during the evening hours, the BSF jawans observed suspected movement of a person who crossed the international border (IB). He started approaching the border security fence. In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him.

The intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national. Upon searching, Rupees 330/- Pakistani Currency was recovered from his possession. This apprehension took place in the border area adjacent to village- Karimpura of district Amritsar (Rural).

Advertisement

After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to local police for further investigation and to know about his motive for crossing the IB.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper