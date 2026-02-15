BSF, NCB seize over 8 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border; 3 nabbed

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar zonal unit, on Sunday seized a large consignment of narcotics along with pistol components near the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

NCB officials said the teams recovered 8.654 kg of heroin, 0.630 kg of opium, and a slide of a Glock pistol from the Border Outpost (BOP) Ranian area near the border.

“Acting on intelligence inputs and after tracking the suspects for the past three to four days, the agencies conducted a series of coordinated raids before achieving a breakthrough on the intervening night of February 13 and 14,” NCB officials said.

Three individuals were arrested at the spot. They were identified as Beeru Singh and Babak Singh, both residents of Sahrsara village, and Karanbeer Singh, a resident of Chavinda village. Four mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was part of a cross-border smuggling network. Officials said sustained intelligence gathering and close coordination between the two agencies led to the successful interception.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway to identify forward and backward linkages of the network and to uncover other individuals involved in the smuggling racket.