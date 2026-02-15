DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BSF, NCB seize over 8 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border; 3 nabbed

BSF, NCB seize over 8 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border; 3 nabbed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:47 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar zonal unit, on Sunday seized a large consignment of narcotics along with pistol components near the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

Advertisement

NCB officials said the teams recovered 8.654 kg of heroin, 0.630 kg of opium, and a slide of a Glock pistol from the Border Outpost (BOP) Ranian area near the border.

Advertisement

“Acting on intelligence inputs and after tracking the suspects for the past three to four days, the agencies conducted a series of coordinated raids before achieving a breakthrough on the intervening night of February 13 and 14,” NCB officials said.

Advertisement

Three individuals were arrested at the spot. They were identified as Beeru Singh and Babak Singh, both residents of Sahrsara village, and Karanbeer Singh, a resident of Chavinda village. Four mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was part of a cross-border smuggling network. Officials said sustained intelligence gathering and close coordination between the two agencies led to the successful interception.

Advertisement

Further interrogation of the accused is underway to identify forward and backward linkages of the network and to uncover other individuals involved in the smuggling racket.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts