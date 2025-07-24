BSF neutralises 6 Pakistani drones in 24 hours; pistols, heroin recovered 

The Border Security Force shot down as many as six drones carrying drugs and weapons being smuggled from across the international border in multiple incidents in Amritsar last night. It has recovered as many as four pistols and over 1 kg of contraband attached with these flying machines.

Advertisement

Five of them were neutralised using technical counter measures in the Modhe village at Amritsar border alone.

“On Wednesday night, the alert troops intercepted and neutralised five China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones carrying four packets containing three pistols, three magazines and 1.07 kg of heroin. The seizure was made from Modhe village,” said BSF spokesman on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Similarly, the BSF, in joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered parts of pistols including upper slide and a magazine from irrigated paddy fields in Dal village in Tarn Taran district.

In another incident, BSF jawans observed drone movements in Attari village. Following this, a drone DJI Mavic 3 classic was intercepted and neutralised with the help of anti-drone systems deployed on the Amritsar border. It was carrying a pistol and two magazines which were recovered from an agricultural field adjacent to Attari village.

Advertisement

Notably, on the intervening night of July 17 and July 18 also, the BSF had foiled multiple drone sorties, shooting down six drones leading to the recovery of 2.34 kg of heroin. The drones were recovered from Pul Moran and Roranwala Khurd village at that time.

The instances of intrusions of unmanned aerial vehicles carrying drugs and arms at the Indo-Pak border have continued unabated.