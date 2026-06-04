BSF personnel seize 18 kg heroin along International Border

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled two smuggling bids and recovered nearly 18 kg heroin from separate locations in the Lopoke sector along the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday morning.

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According to information, Pakistani smugglers allegedly used drones to drop drug consignments into Indian territory. The first recovery was made near border outpost (BOP) Ramkot, where BSF troops detected the sound of a drone in the early hours. Acting swiftly, the jawans launched a search operation and recovered 11 packets of heroin weighing around 11 kg scattered in the area.

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In another operation, troops recovered an additional 6 kg heroin near BOP Kakkar. Preliminary investigations suggest that local smugglers were expected to retrieve both consignments after the drone drops.

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No arrests have been made so far and the intended recipients of the narcotics are yet to be identified. The BSF has informed the local police about both recoveries and a joint investigation has been launched.

Security agencies are scrutinising the records of known border-based smugglers and drug traffickers operating in the region to ascertain who was supposed to receive the heroin consignments. Efforts are underway to trace the network involved in the cross-border smuggling attempt.

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The recoveries once again highlight the continued use of drones by Pakistani smugglers to push narcotics and arms into Punjab, posing a significant challenge to security forces deployed along the International Border.