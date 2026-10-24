BSF, police seize 12.5 kg heroin in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Amritsar rural police seized 12.5 kg of heroin in three separate incidents in the Gharinda and Lopoke areas a day ago.

The seizures came close on the heels of the recovery of 10 kg of heroin by the police’s Counter Intelligence wing on Thursday.

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In Gharinda, two suspected smugglers opened fire at BSF personnel when they tried to stop them from collecting a heroin consignment in the Kahangarh border outpost area near the India-Pakistan border.

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The BSF personnel seized 5.5 kg of heroin from the spot. The Gharinda police registered a case against two persons whose identities are yet to be established.

The duo was booked for attempt to murder and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The contraband was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamalpreet Singh Chahal said efforts were underway to identify the suspects involved in the firing.

Inspector Bijendra Meena, Commandant of the BSF’s 181 Battalion, said the personnel were patrolling the area when they spotted two motorcycle-borne persons arriving to collect an airdropped drug consignment.

The suspects were challenged but opened fire at the BSF personnel and fled, leaving their motorcycle behind.

The BSF personnel subsequently searched the spot and recovered the consignment.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered 6.5 kg of heroin from the Dalbir border outpost. The contraband was suspected to have been smuggled across the border using a drone. It was later handed over to the Lopoke police for registration of an FIR and further investigation.

The Rajasansi police arrested two persons, identified as Lachhman Singh and Harjit Singh, both residents of Khasa, after recovering 500 gm of heroin from them.