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Home / Amritsar / BSF, police seize over 6 kg heroin, drone along IB in separate cases

BSF, police seize over 6 kg heroin, drone along IB in separate cases

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:25 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Punjab Police, seized more than 6.4 kg of heroin and recovered a drone in three separate incidents along the International Border in the district during the past 24 hours. The seizures were made in Gharinda and Lopoke sectors, which are considered sensitive due to frequent cross-border smuggling attempts.

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According to BSF officials, vigilant troops detected suspicious drone movement near the Kahangarh Border Outpost (BoP) in the Gharinda area during night surveillance. Acting swiftly, the BSF neutralised the drone using anti-drone technology. During a search operation in the surrounding fields, security personnel recovered a DJI Matrice 400 drone along with five packets containing 5.33 kg of heroin suspected to have been dropped from across the border.

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In another recovery from the same BoP area, BSF troops seized one additional packet containing 557 grams of heroin, further indicating multiple attempts to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory.

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In a separate operation, BSF personnel recovered another packet containing 553 grams of heroin from the Pul Moran BoP, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lopoke police station.

Following the seizures, the contraband and the drone were handed over to the Punjab Police for further legal action. The police have registered three separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

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Authorities have launched further investigations to identify the cross-border network involved in the smuggling attempts. Security agencies believe the narcotics were sent from across the border using drones, a method increasingly used by smugglers operating along the India-Pakistan International Border.

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