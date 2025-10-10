BSF, Punjab Police foil smuggling bid at Punjab Border

In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered a substantial quantity of heroin, ICE drug and ammunition in two separate operations along the Amritsar border. The operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, highlighting the vigilance and rapid response of BSF personnel in preventing drug smuggling.

According to the BSF spokesman, the first operation was carried out last evening after detecting suspicious drone activity. BSF personnel, in coordination with Amritsar Rural police, recovered one large packet containing three plastic boxes of ICE drug (methamphetamine) weighing 3.049 kg from agricultural fields near village Bhaini Rajputana.

In another operation conducted at midnight near village Attari, the BSF and Punjab Police seized three big packets containing 15 smaller packets of heroin with a gross weight of 7.985 kg, apart from 290 grams of opium and 34 live rounds of ammunition from farmland close to the International Border.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, shared the information on X, stating that an FIR has been registered with Gharinda police station in connection with the seizure. Technical investigations are underway to identify the smugglers and dismantle their network.

The BSF spokesperson highlighted that these back-to-back recoveries demonstrate the force's unwavering dedication to preventing drug smuggling and thwarting attempts by Pakistan-based narco-terror syndicates to destabilise peace in Punjab and the rest of the country.

Further investigation into the recoveries is underway in coordination with Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies.